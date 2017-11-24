Flume becomes ‘Hyper Real’ ambassador

The musician credited with changing the face of Australian dance music picked up a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for his second album, “Skin”, earlier this year.

Flume also won numerous ARIA awards for Album of the Year, Best Independent Release, Best Male Artist, Best Dance Release, Best Pop Release, Producer of the Year and Engineer of the Year and reached #1 on the Triple J Hottest 100 poll.

Flume also received an ARIA artisan award for Best Cover Art, created by friend and collaborator, Jonathan Zawada, a collaboration that testifies to his keenness to create a sound and artistic aesthetic.

Based on this alignment between the hyperrealism exhibition and his creative approach, the artist has come on board as the ambassador for the rest of the summer blockbuster.

His track, “Hyperreal feat. Kučka”, viewable at youtube.com/watch?v=SPc-oWXEhQQ, will underpin “Hyper Real’s” video content, with a music pop-up takeover playing in the gallery space during the exhibition.

“Hyper Real”, National Gallery of Australia, until February 18. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au or 132849.

