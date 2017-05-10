Man dies in head on crash

AN elderly man has died following a two vehicle car accident in Tuggeranong this afternoon (May 10).

The head on car crash occurred at around 12.15pm on Long Gully Road, between Erindale Drive and Mugga Lane.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other driver was transported to The Canberra Hospital.

Long Gully road will remain closed while emergency vehicles are responding.

Information to 1800 333000.

