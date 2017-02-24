Rappel sentenced to over 32 years

TARA Costigan’s killer, Marcus Rappel, has been sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Costigan and a further two years for the serious assault of her younger sister.

The sentence was handed down by Justice John Burns in the ACT Supreme Court today (February 24).

In February, 2015, Costigan was found dead by police on the floor of the laundry. She was killed by Rappel with an axe as she held her five-day-old baby.

The 42-year-old will not be eligible for parole until 2041.

