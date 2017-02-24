THE latest reflection on just how appalling things are in federal politics came this week from former Treasury head Ken Henry, who’s now chairman of NAB. “Our politicians have dug themselves into deep trenches from […]
Rappel sentenced to over 32 years
TARA Costigan’s killer, Marcus Rappel, has been sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Costigan and a further two years for the serious assault of her younger sister.
The sentence was handed down by Justice John Burns in the ACT Supreme Court today (February 24).
In February, 2015, Costigan was found dead by police on the floor of the laundry. She was killed by Rappel with an axe as she held her five-day-old baby.
The 42-year-old will not be eligible for parole until 2041.
