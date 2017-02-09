Socials / At the performance by Maltese band ETNIKA, School of Music
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
Like this:
Like Loading...
Alison Galea and Oliver de Gabriele
Mari Mulcahy, Lina Zielinski and Tim Mulcahy
Sonya Koppe and Sarah Coleman
Nathan Sciberras and Steve Foley
Steve and Dolores Ujdur, Marion Kelly and Cliff Lee
Joe and Lina Azzopardi and Joe Cassar
David and Michelle Maxwell, Charlotte Russell and Graham Braden
Claire and Richard Hobbs
Katie Cachia, Jo Sisamouth, Tessa Zarb, Rose Barbara and Lina Azzopardi
Maryann and Tony Cassar
Lesley Biggins, Menchu Hodnik and Jeannette Zaide-Crombie
Mike and Pauline Adams and H.E. Carmel Muscat
Connie Grant and Rose Harn
Like this:
Like Loading...
andrew finch, featured
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
Photo by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Like this:
Like Loading...
No comments yet.