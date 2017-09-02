Thousands rally in Civic to support marriage equality

ORGANISERS estimated a crowd of 3000 turned out for today’s marriage equality rally in Civic, declaring it the “biggest LGBTI rights rally in Canberra’s history”.

The rally heard speeches from politicians including Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Federal MP Dr Andrew Leigh. "Today's rally was the largest LGBTI rights demonstration in ACT history", said rally organiser Con Karavias, spokesperson for Equal Love Canberra. "We are determined to use the passion and enthusiasm from today's rally to step up our campaign so we can achieve a resounding victory."

“We thank the thousands of ACT people who came to show their support for fairness and dignity at today’s rally.”

