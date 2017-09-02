Thousands rally in Civic to support marriage equality

Some of the crowd at today’s equal marriage rally in Garema Place, Civic. Photo by Mike Welsh

ORGANISERS estimated a crowd of 3000 turned out for today’s marriage equality rally in Civic, declaring it the “biggest LGBTI rights rally in Canberra’s history”.

The member for Fenner, Dr Andrew Leigh, at today’s rally in Garema Place. Photo by Mike Welsh

The rally heard speeches from politicians including Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Federal MP Dr Andrew Leigh.“Today’s rally was the largest LGBTI rights demonstration in ACT history”, said rally organiser Con Karavias, spokesperson for Equal Love Canberra.

“We are determined to use the passion and enthusiasm from today’s rally to step up our campaign so we can achieve a resounding victory.”

“We thank the thousands of ACT people who came to show their support for fairness and dignity at today’s rally.”

  1. John
    September 2, 2017 at 5:14 pm #

    so less than 1% of the population. less than giants, raiders or brumbys matches, 20 times less than skyfire, less than belconnen mall probably in an hour, so what?

