UnionsACT call to stop smart meter roll-out

THE UnionsACT is calling for the smart meter roll-out in the ACT to be halted and reviewed.

The smart metre roll-out, which became operational on December 1, privatises the installation of electricity meters, and will see the substantial increase of electricity prices for consumers, says UnionsACT.

Secretary Alex White says all of the supposed benefits of the smart meter policy, which has been directed by the federal energy regulator, are non-existent.

“In fact, this policy will increase electricity prices, and reduce job security for the skilled electrical trades workers who previously installed meters,” he says

“This agenda may suit retailers and energy suppliers who are already gouging consumers and sacking workers across the ACT and NSW, but is utterly counter to the stated social inclusion and economic equality agenda of the ACT government.

“UnionsACT is calling on the Minister, Shane Rattenbury, to do everything he can to halt and review this new policy, to ensure working people don’t face even higher electricity prices and don’t find their jobs outsourced.”

UnionsACT says the program opens the installation of meters to “competition”, which allows electricity retailers to outsource and subcontract installation to for-profit installers. Meters were previously installed by highly permanent ActewAGL staff.

