Arts / Around the galleries

ANU Drill Hall Gallery’s 2018 lecture series continues as Gordon Bull speaks of “Titian in the realm of the senses”, at ANU School of Art and Design, 3pm, Sunday, October 7. Tickets at the door.

AUSTRALIAN Parliament House Open Day takes place this Saturday, October 6. A free bus pick up service is available throughout the day, occurring every 30 minutes from Parliament House, Government House, Floriade (Commonwealth avenue, Regatta Point), Civic (bus exchange) and Treasury Building carpark (park-n-ride). It’s a free event and 15 double “gold” tickets will allow winners and a friend to penetrate deeper into Parliament House but wineners must be actually at the open day to be eligible for entry. Information at aph.gov.au

ADFAS Molonglo Plains young artists exhibition by artists 12 to 18 years-old, will be officially opened at the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, Trinculo Place, under the bridge, on the bank of the Queanbeyan River at 2pm, this Sunday, October 7. All welcome.

VISUAL artist and poet Caren Florance has a new exhibition of experimental work in progress where text art and visual poetry overlap, inspired by Matthew Kirchenbaum’s ideas on the materiality of digital media works. At Megalo Print Studio + Gallery, 21 Wentworth avenue, Kingston, Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm until October 20, with its official opening at 6pm, Thursday, October 4.

THE next floor talk in this year’s Craft ACT members exhibition, “Place Makers”, will see ceramics artists give insights into their practice. At Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, North Building, Civic, 12.30pm, Saturday, October 6. All welcome.

AIM (Art in Miniature) is holding its 18th annual “Art in Miniature” exhibition this year in Altenburg and Co Gallery, on Wallace street, Braidwood, from October 6 to November 18. Councillor Trudy Taylor will open it at 2pm, October 6. The works are in oil, watercolour, acrylic, pencil, mixed media and textiles and cover a broad range of subject matter, such as landscape, seascapes, urban scapes, figurative, flora and fauna.

DURING Floriade the NGA is blossoming with “Flourish” festivities, this weekend including behind-the-scenes tours, hands-on classes, and an open-air concert by ABC Kids star “dirtgirl” in the Sculpture Garden. October 6-7. Bookings an all program details to nga.gov.au springs into action with outdoor art activities, live music, and celebrity performances.