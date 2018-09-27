DICKSON Library closes tomorrow (September 28) until further notice to remove asbestos. Investigations have found asbestos present in the inactive bathrooms in the subfloor, which the ACT government says aren’t accessible to the public. Return […]
Asbestos sees Dickson Library suddenly close
DICKSON Library closes tomorrow (September 28) until further notice to remove asbestos.
Investigations have found asbestos present in the inactive bathrooms in the subfloor, which the ACT government says aren’t accessible to the public.
Return chutes at Dickson will be closed and library users are asked to return items to another branch, or renew them online.
Library members can use online services at library.act.gov.au
