Budget / Funds for a Light Rail stop in Mitchell

MITCHELL will finally see a stop following the ACT government’s promise to fund it as part of the $10 million 2018-19 Budget money for Light Rail Stage Two from the City to Woden.

The ACT government says with a preferred route now on the table and discussions well underway with the Commonwealth Government, it is getting on with making the second stage of Canberra’s public transport project a reality.

$2.5 million will support the delivery of Light Rail Stage Two, including early planning work and the preparation of detailed business cases for works on the Woden Bus Interchange and surrounding road network, Park and Ride facilities and the Yarra Glen roundabout and intersections.

But it’s not all about the light rail, the ACT government will also put money into Canberra’s roads by:

Commencing early planning and design on the extension of John Gorton Drive and a bridge across the Molonglo River. This project will connect the first stages of the Molonglo region to the future development front, and is among the most significant pieces of major infrastructure to be delivered in coming years

Commencing early planning and design on the extension of John Gorton Drive and a bridge across the Molonglo River. This project will connect the first stages of the Molonglo region to the future development front, and is among the most significant pieces of major infrastructure to be delivered in coming years $8.4 million over four years to construct safer intersections in Belconnen, including:

o Ginninderra Drive and Tillyard Drive intersection upgrades

o Tillyard Drive and Lhotsky Street intersection upgrades

o Kuringa Drive and Owen Dixon Drive upgrades

$150,000 for early planning of safer pedestrian streets in Pialligo.

The government will also provide matched funding of up to $100 million to upgrade the Monaro Highway after the Commonwealth Government commitment in this year’s Federal Budget.