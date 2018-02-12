Bushfire burns close to Ginninderra Drive

EMERGENCY services are working to extinguish a bushfire near the Charnwood Playing Fields, which is burning close to Florey Drive and Ginninderra Drive.

The fire, which is about 50m by 50m in size, is burning at a slow rate and is heading in an easterly direction.

It’s currently being controlled but the area in which the fire is burning is said to have a “Fire Danger Rating” as “very high”, which means conditions can be difficult to control and flames may burn into the treetops.

Update: 5.09pm, February 12.

THE fire burning close to Florey Drive and Ginninderra Drive, Macgregor, has now been extinguished.

