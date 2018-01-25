Don’t be fooled, double demerits start today

DOUBLE demerits are now in place for the Australia Day long weekend and continue until midnight on Monday, January 29.

Police will be targeting all speed and seatbelt offences, the use of a mobile phone while driving, driving with a passenger in or on part of the vehicle not designed for carriage of passengers or goods, and riding a motorbike without a helmet. All other offences will incur one extra demerit point.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, acting station sergeant Marcus Boorman says: “Keep your eyes on the road and off your mobile phone and don’t drive whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.

“Speeding, fatigue and driver distractions are some of the main causes of road fatalities and serious collisions. The ACT road toll currently stands at one and that is one too many,” he says.

“We want people to have a great Australia Day long weekend and arrive at their destinations safely. People are reminded to take their time and remember to take regular breaks if travelling long distances”.

