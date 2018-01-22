ACT POLICE can now send traffic, criminal and parking infringement notices by email but urge Canberrans to watch out for any emails that look like a scam. Following the introduction of new capabilities for officers, when […]
Man in hospital after incident at a Canberra reserve
A TWENTY-year-old man was taken to hospital last night (January 21) after it was reported he was “non-responsive” at Casuarina Sands Reserve, Stromlo.
Police are investigating this incident.
Witnesses are urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 using reference number 6225115.
