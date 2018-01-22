Man in hospital after incident at a Canberra reserve

A TWENTY-year-old man was taken to hospital last night (January 21) after it was reported he was “non-responsive” at Casuarina Sands Reserve, Stromlo. 

Police are investigating this incident.

Witnesses are urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 using reference number 6225115. 

