Unconscious people rescued from burning apartment building

TWO unconscious men have been rescued from a fire burning in the kitchen of a small, top-level of a four-storey apartment block in Howie Court, Belconnen, this afternoon (April 21).

Paramedics treated both patients for smoke inhalation at the scene and took them to Canberra Hospital. Both were reported to be in a serious condition.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was cooking left unattended.

