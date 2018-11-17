A day to be Italian

“THE week of the Italian way of living” culminates with Vivere all’Italiana Day and an open day at the Italian embassy on Sunday, November 25.

Visitors will be invited into the embassy gardens where Italian food will be on offer and the Committee of the Italians in Canberra will prepare iconic Italian dishes. There will be live entertainment.



The ambassador’s residence will be open for guided tours, during which guests will have the chance to see its interior design and look at the World War I photos of the Vittorio Veneto exhibition.