Armed man dashes from club in failed robbery

A MAN armed with a handgun ran out of Mawson Club late on Saturday (November 17) night after he failed to open the cash register.

He entered the club at about 11pm, got out his gun and jumped over the bar. When he was unable to open the register he climbed back over and ran out the front of the club.

The man was described as being 180-190cm tall (5’11-6’3”) in height and of slim build. He was wearing black pants and a black jumper and had most of his face covered.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6331554.