Canberra student struck by red Kia

A CANBERRA College student was struck by a red Kia while crossing Callam Street in Phillip yesterday (November 14).

The student was walking next to the Woden Bus Interchange when hit but is reportedly not injured.

Police would like to speak the driver or anyone who witnessed the incident as the driver of the Kia and the student did not exchange details.

Information to 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number P1700688.