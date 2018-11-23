Clubs ‘in the dark’ about Labor’s changes

CLUBSACT CEO Gwyn Rees says, despite multiple requests for details, the ACT government is keeping his members in the dark over the “substantive and complex policy change” community clubs are facing.

“Based on a review conducted by Mr Neville Stevens, the ACT government is offering incentives to encourage clubs to hand back gaming machine authorisations,” says Rees.

“The deadline for clubs deciding to take part in this program is 31 January – just over two months away with the Christmas shutdown smack in the middle.”

But, says Rees, the government will enforce the changes in the absence of guidance to the clubs on the next steps.

“The Justice Directorate and the Attorney-General’s office have received multiple requests from clubs seeking more details, yet as at today, the information clubs need has not been forthcoming,” says Rees.

“This is seriously impacting the time boards of clubs have for making the right decision.

“Most concerningly, in his engagement with clubs Mr Stevens has been unable to answers questions relating to his own recommendations.

“The community contributions exposure draft that sets out changes to the scheme, lacks specific definitions for things like ‘professional sport’, meaning this could be broadly interpreted.

“Without these answers, club boards and their membership cannot make informed decisions around the hand back of assets that contribute significantly to their ongoing sustainability, or how they can continue to support their communities.

“If the government were serious about helping clubs diversify, without forcing more clubs to close, it would be spending time and effort helping clubs fully understand what they are required to do.”

Even if additional direction is provided in the short-term, Rees says that ClubsACT believes small clubs in particular will struggle to free up the resources needed to complete the application process and meet the January 31 deadline to take advantage of the incentives offered.

“Approaches to the government have so far been met with delay and in some instances worse, just silence, and the ACT Greens have stated they are ‘comfortable’ with some reforms,” says Rees.

“ClubsACT last week wrote to the Attorney-General asking for an urgent industry briefing at which the planned changes are fully outlined and clubs can get answers to any questions they still have.

“To date, it hasn’t been answered.”