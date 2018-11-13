Concerns over missing teen

TEENAGER Madison Clews-Proctor hasn’t been seen since last Thursday, November 8, at her home in Kambah.



The 15-year-old contacted her family on Friday but there has been no word from her since.

Police say they have concerns for her welfare and would like to reassure her that she is not in any trouble.

Madison is described as Caucasian in appearance with a medium build, around 160cm (5’3”) tall, with long blonde-light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Madison or who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact 131 444 using reference number 6329558.