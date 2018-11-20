Crash closes Drakeford Drive

THE intersection of Isabella Drive and Drakeford Drive was closed earlier today (November 20) following a multi-vehicle crash.

At about 10.40am paramedics assessed and treated three patients on scene.

Another patient was transported to the Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.

