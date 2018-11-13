Digital edition 15 November

“What must the Sydney based and essentially nameless and faceless members of the Suburban Land Agency board think of their first year’s effort?” JON STANHOPE doesn’t spare them on Page 3.
Downer is the next inner-north suburb to be subjected to the reign of development terror from our planning authorities as they allow the developers free rein,” writes PAUL COSTIGAN.
“I’m even more opinionated than I used to be, if that’s conceivable, because in my 60s I really don’t care what anybody thinks”. Irascible as ever, JOHN SCHUMANN calls out ageism in rock ‘n’ roll.
“DIWALI is like Christmas. We exchange gifts and sweets, it’s an exciting family time,” says Deepak-Raj Gupta, president of the Canberra India Council. KATE MEIKLE explains all things Diwali on Page 18.
“I PARKED in front of the Coombs Community Local Shopping Centre and wondered how such a stupid thing has been allowed to happen.” More despair from Canberra Matters columnist PAUL COSTIGAN
Experienced car dealer DAVID ROLFE reckons his company’s rates in Phillip will have jumped 100 per cent in three years – a grinding rise that seriously threatens the Melrose Drive motor trade.
