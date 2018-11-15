Discover the experts who power Mitchell

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Local traders band together to give Mitchell some love and show Canberra what it has to offer. This is a sponsored post.

IN August, community spirit saw Mitchell traders band together and launch the “Find It In Mitchell” website, the first of its kind in Canberra.

The Mitchell Traders Association, which was formed earlier this year after business owners felt the industrial suburb was being “neglected”, manages the website.

Association secretary Julian Kusa says the site creates a positive digital presence for more than 400 Mitchell businesses.

“It’s the first of its kind,” he says. “Particularly in an industrial precinct.”

The suburb itself was named after Maj. Sir Thomas Livingstone Mitchell, surveyor-general and explorer of NSW, and all its streets are named after Australian industrialists.

This week “CityNews” meets some of the top expert businesses operating out of the northside’s commercial hub.

finditinmitchell.com.au

The Wholistic story moves to Mitchell

AFTER merging with the well-established business, RAW Accountants, in May, Wholistic Financial Solutions (WFS) continues to offer a full range of financial services from its new home in Mitchell, says WFS founder Catherine Smith.

“We are a one-stop-shop for all of a client’s financial needs,” she says.

“We are tax accountants, financial planners, mortgage brokers, real estate agents, property managers, and superannuation specialists – all under one roof.”

Catherine says WFS has been finalists in the Telstra Business Awards in 2017 and 2018.

“The awards are recognition for the Wholistic Financial Solutions model and the way it meets all of a client’s financial needs in a very cost-effective way,” she says.

“We are the only firm in Canberra licensed, qualified and experienced across all financial fields.”

Wholistic Financial Solutions are finalists in the upcoming, nationwide, SMSF and Accounting Awards in a number of categories such as SMSF Specialist Accountant of the Year and SMSF Firm of the Year.

Catherine says SMSF, or self-managed super funds, is a great wealth-creation vehicle for those interested in buying a business premises, or a residential property or those with high superannuation balances as they can be more cost effective than traditional super and give clients greater control and flexibility.

Catherine Smith says SMSFs are simple, easy, flexible and affordable to set up and run.

Wholistic Financial Solutions, Level 1, 83-101 Lysaght Street, Mitchell. Call 6162 4546 or visit wfcanberra.com.au

Premier service for all kinds of cars

ESTABLISHED in 1995, Premier Automotive has grown alongside the Mitchell area, building itself a reputation from its quality work and competitive prices.

“We do anything from new-car servicing, ACT registration inspections, steering suspension and tyres, brakes and all other general mechanical repairs,” says director Rob Cunningham, who has always had an interest and passion for cars.

Linked to Premier Automotive is Premier Auto Sales, which sells quality used cars.

Rob says as specialists in all aspects of car repairs and servicing they know exactly what to look out for when checking over the used cars they offer.

“All of the vehicles we supply are inspected and serviced right here in our own well-equipped workshop to ensure they are ready for the road,” he says.

With cars varying from $5000 to $50,000, Rob says each of them is handpicked and each come with a roadworthy certificate. They also offer an optional extended warranty.

Premier Auto Sales also buys cars, so if people are in the market to sell or trade their car they can come by or call for more details.

Premier Automotive, 5 Winchcombe Court, Mitchell. Call 6242 8450, email service@premierautos.com.au or visit premierautos.com.au

Battery store offers prizes

DURING November and December All Type Battery Solutions is conducting a Christmas promotion for the chance to win one of three battery prizes.

“All you need to do is to bring your car to the shop, have the battery checked and receive an entry into the draw,” says All Type Battery Solutions’ owner Peter Macaulay.

As an independent battery outlet store in Canberra, All Type Battery Solutions offers a wide range of quality batteries at competitive prices, says Peter.

The store stocks batteries for motor vehicles such as cars, trucks, motorcycles, 4WDs, as well as batteries for security reasons, NBN, solar, marine vehicles and lawn items.

Fitting of most batteries is free during business hours and Peter says their battery brands include Bosch, Super Start, Supercharge and Trojan.

“We also carry a wide range of battery accessories such as battery chargers, jump starters, bridge leads (made to measure) and 4WD dual battery kits,” he says,

“Battery checks are complimentary and there is no obligation to purchase a replacement.

“Should you have a battery failure after normal business hours, we have a 24/7 after hours emergency service to get you on your way again.”

All Type Battery Solutions, 9/12 Sandford Street, Mitchell. Visit batteriescanberra.com.au or call 6241 1671 or call 0404 821194 for emergencies.

Spray tanning in time for summer

RAVEN Waves, a full-service salon specialising in hair extensions, is excited to announce that it now does spray tanning, says owner and beautician Catherine Melak.

Using the brand “Naked Tan”, Catherine says it’s a great timely addition for the salon now that summer is on its way.

“We love making women in Canberra feel good about themselves and giving them a confidence boost,” she says.

And Catherine says customers will feel even better knowing the salon has a no-animal-testing rule and is currently in the process of becoming a sustainable salon.

As for hair extensions, she says Raven Waves offers premium, top-of-the-line extensions.

“We just love hair extensions!” she says, and is excited to share that Raven Waves sponsored “Bachelor” contestant Emily Dibden for her hair extensions while she was on the show.

“She’s a friend and a client, so when she told me she was going on the show I said: ‘You need to have hair extensions’,” she says.

But Raven Waves doesn’t stop at extensions and Catherine says its a one-stop-shop and can provide a hair, make-up and tanning package for occasions such as weddings and formals.

“Our prices are figured out according to the clients’ needs,” she says.

Raven Waves, 25/52 Heffernan Street. Call 6262 4696, email info@ravenwaves.net or visit ravenwaves.com.au

Experts offer energy solutions for everyone

INSULPRO is a Canberra company dedicated to ensuring anyone can access energy efficient solutions for their home, business or commercial property through solar and insulation

Operating for more than six years, Insulpro is made up of a dynamic team who are the heart and soul of the business.

By partnering with Canberra’s leading Clean Energy Council Accredited Solar Installers, an Insulpro spokesperson says it can provide quality, affordable, energy efficient solutions for businesses and residents in the ACT and surrounds.

“We use high-quality products and offer high-quality, friendly service you can trust and rely on,” says Insulpro.

“Our vision is to create an eco-friendly company passionate about energy conservation and doing everything we can to reduce living costs for our customers now, and in to the future.”

Insulpro, 1/5-7 Felton Street, Mitchell. Call 6255 5752, email info@insulpro.com.au or visit insulpro.com.au

Justin totally knows his business maintenance

WITH the catchphrase “install, maintain and sustain”, Justin Hyland, of Pacific Facilities Maintenance, says the locally owned and operated business offers services in electrical, air conditioning, fire protection and general building maintenance.

Justin, who is the regional business development manager, has been in the industry for about 30 years and was an electrician working for major national companies before deciding to start a local business.

“We do the installation, we offer ongoing preventative maintenance and we make provision for life-cycle analysis and reporting and conditioning reporting.”

And while Pacific Facilities Maintenance provides a multitude of services, Justin says the tradesmen are largely kept under the same banner.

“We have people from the electricity, fire and refrigeration trades that are licensed tradesmen directly employed by the company,” he says.

This means they’re ambassadors to the company and Pacific Facilities Maintenance can directly dispatch them to jobs, Justin says.

“We can offer a one-stop solution,” he says.

“Especially in the commercial space we can offer electrical, mechanical and fire protection services as a bundled solution and manage all disciplines with in-house competencies.

“We also offer subcontracting disciplines as a service and can provide plumbers and subcontractors directly.”

Pacific Facilities Maintenance, Unit 3, 125 Lysaght Street, Mitchell. Call 6262 4673, 0417 678405 or visit pacificfm.com.au

Big future for rhythmic gymnastics gym

AFTER about 10 years in Wanniassa, Elementz Rhythmic Gymnastics has settled into its new home in Mitchell at the back of the Flip Out building in Dacre Street.

Established by a former Australian representative in rhythmic gymnastics, Celicia McHard initially opened Elementz Rhythmic Gymnastics after moving to Canberra and realising there was no rhythmic gymnastic clubs here.

Celicia says the new space in Mitchell is big with high ceilings, which is perfect for the high-performing rhythmic gymnasts who train 26-hours a week under her coaching.

“We recently had two of our rhythmic gymnasts selected to trial for the junior world championships for next year,” she says.

“I love seeing that the hard work has paid off and people have achieved their goals.”

But it’s not all competitive, and Celicia says Elementz Rhythmic Gymnastics offer a really good recreational program.

“People (of all ages) come for one hour a week and do it for fun, friendships, the development of flexibility and fitness,” she says.

“It’s the perfect sport because it combines gymnastics and dance.

“We do movement for music and use hand-held apparatuses such as ribbons, hoops and balls.

“It’s a creative type of training and you have fun whilst you’re doing it so often forget you’re working out.”

Elementz Rhythmic Gymnastics, 4/45 Dacre Street, Mitchell. Call 6112 8460 or visit elementz.com.au