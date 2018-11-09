Drugs, cash and ammo seized in Monash police raid

SUSPECTED cocaine with an estimated street value of $100 000, ammunition, cash and a prohibited item were seized by police during a raid on a Monash residence yesterday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with trafficking a prohibited substance, possessing ammunition, proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited item.

Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said Friday’s operation was a positive result for the Canberra community.

“We are dedicated to improving the safety of Canberra, and disrupting the illegal activities of criminal gangs in the ACT is one of our highest priorities,” he said.

“This operation is part of our ongoing strategy to target criminal gangs and reduce their ability to benefit financially from illegal activity.

“We know the community is supporting us with this endeavour, and I would like to thank those individuals who give us information. We want to hear from anyone who has any information regarding drugs, illegal firearms, or criminal gang activity.”

Information regarding illegal firearms or drugs can be shared at 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.