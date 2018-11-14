Gunshot fired in Queanbeyan robbery

A GUNSHOT was fired during an armed robbery at a licensed venue on Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, early this morning (November 15).

The shot was fired at about 12.20am but nobody was injured.

A short time later, a grey Mitsubishi Triton utility believed to be involved was found on fire nearby.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two men last seen driving on Pialligo Street, Majura, in a silver sedan.

There are currently no descriptions for the men, however, they were last seen wearing black balaclavas.

Information to 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au. Information is treated in strict confidence.