Keeley tops women in business awards

TRACY Keeley, a woman with a passion for transforming cafes and showing their full potential, topped the Canberra women in business awards last week.

She was one of 43 finalists from nine categories awarded for the courage and determination it takes to thrive and succeed in business.

Ms Keeley, who transformed Pollen Cafe at the Australian National Botanical Gardens and Bookplate in the National Library of Australia, says: “Some people like stumbling across a home in need of a make over. For me, it’s a restaurant. Specifically, restaurants and cafes in a prime location where their potential hasn’t been realised.”

Canberra women in business winners:

Public Sector Award: Carrie Leeson Special

Public Sector Award commendation: Juliet Moody

Innovation Award: Christina DeLay Dixon

Advisory Mentor of the Year: Jennifer Wittwer

Leadership Award: Tracy Kelley Nous

Micro Business of the Year: Annette Braagard

Small Business of the Year: Christine Marr

Young Businesswoman of the Year: Kym Degenhart

Business Women of the Year:Tracy Keeley

Business Women of the Year commendation: Suzette Bailey

Women in Business Champion of the Year: Nina Gbor