Looking for Laura, have you seen her?

TEENAGER Laura Kelly has been missing for a week and police are concerned for her safety.

Missing for a week…. Laura Kelly, 15.

The missing 15-year-old was last heard from on Friday, November 16.

She is described as Caucasian, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, slim build with long brown hair.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts should call 131 444.

