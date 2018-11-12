Man goes on spending spree with lost wallet

A MAN has allegedly gone on a spending spree in Civic with bank cards he found in a lost wallet.

On Friday, September 28, the man spent about $1300, both in store and online, within hours of finding the wallet.

Police have released CCTV images of the alleged offender who is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a medium build, a goatee beard and a distinctive balding “mullet” hairstyle.

He was wearing a blue long sleeve top with a stripe on the sleeve, dark knee length shorts and carrying a red “Billabong” brand backpack.

Police are encouraging anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the man involved to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6314292.