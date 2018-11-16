A BLACK Yamaha motorcycle was travelling north on Yamba Drive when it collided with another vehicle turning from Yamba Drive into Dookie Street, Farrer, this morning (November 16). Emergency services blocked the road following the […]
Motorcyclist slams into car in Farrer
A BLACK Yamaha motorcycle was travelling north on Yamba Drive when it collided with another vehicle turning from Yamba Drive into Dookie Street, Farrer, this morning (November 16).
Emergency services blocked the road following the crash at about 7.45am.
Police are now seeking information, witnesses, or dash-cam footage.
Information to 131 444.
No comments yet.