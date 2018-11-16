Raged man pummels car amid Giralang traffic

TRAFFIC was brought to a halt on Thursday (November 15) when a man suddenly stopped his ute on William Slim Drive, got out and struck a white Toyota Camry a number of times.

It was about 3.45pm when the man hopped back into the black ute, which was travelling southbound on William Slim Drive, Giralang.

The Camry turned left into Chuculba Crescent and parked on the side of the road at which point the man in the black ute allegedly stopped and reversed into the front of the Camry.

The driver of the utility got out again and threw a spanner at the Camry before driving away.

Nobody was injured during this incident.

Police are urging anyone who hasn’t already spoken with police who witnessed or may have dash-cam footage of this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6330739.