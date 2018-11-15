Smoke forces children and carers to evacuate

SMOKE forced 85 children, parents and carers to evacuate from ANU Preschool and Child Care Centre.

At about 1.45pm today (November 15) ACT Fire & Rescue found a small amount of smoke coming from an aquarium. Crews have removed a small amount of smouldering tanbark from the area and the building is now in the process of being reoccupied.

All occupants are safe and accounted for.