Spilt Milk goers ‘outraged’ by US rapper

WOMEN have taken to social media to express their outrage after US rapper YG berated women at the music festival Spilt Milk on Saturday (November 17).

Carly Paine from Freedom Music in Canberra says during his performance YG demanded women to show their breasts and if they didn’t he said he wouldn’t continue the set.

“After he finally got his request, he then criticised womens’ body parts in front of a huge festival crowd,” Carly says.

“This is in no way acceptable. Music festivals are meant to be a safe and inclusive space where all attendees are respected.

“Spilt Milk (organisers) have not commented or apologised for what has taken place, only to ignore messages from girls expressing their disrespect and deleting all comments of outrage from the festival attendees on their social media pages.”

One woman, Taylor Jackson, commented on the Spilt Milk page saying it was the worst set she had ever seen. Another woman said she walked away after hearing YG speak “disgustingly” to women.

“Hack” on radio station Triple J will be covering the story at 5.30pm.