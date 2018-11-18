Teen duo go on an expensive smashing spree

TWO 17-year-old boys went on an expensive vandalism spree in July after they allegedly broke 138 building and vehicle windows.

The two boys caused about $100,000 worth of damage at a school in Deakin, Red Hill and Yarralumla, as well as a cafe in Manuka on July 9.

They will face the ACT Children’s Court today (November 19).

 

One Response to “Teen duo go on an expensive smashing spree”

  1. November 19, 2018 at 2:41 pm #

    We can only hope that they are repaying the ACT for the damage, as well as a fine.

    Reply

