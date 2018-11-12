Woman could help find Safa’s murderer

IN a bid to find more information about Safa’s final days, police are looking to speak with a woman, who is not a suspect but may help find Safa’s killer.

Safa Annour, 2, died in Canberra Hospital in April and ACT police believe she was murdered.

She was taken to hospital at about 1.50pm on Monday, April 30, and despite resuscitation attempts she died shortly after.

A post mortem examination showed Safa died as the result of blunt force trauma and fatal internal bleeding, which, police say, were caused by another person.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance to identify the woman in the video (below). The CCTV video was captured about 9.40am, Sunday, April 29, in the area of Sturt Avenue, Narrabundah.

Police believe there are people in the community who have information relating to Safa’s murder and they are calling for anyone with information surrounding her death to come forward.

Information can be provided to 1800 333000 or contact the investigators directly on 0427 598207 using reference number 6261136.