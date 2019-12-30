A closer look at eye contact

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
“Natalie Imbruglia”, 1999, Polly Borland, type C photograph, in Eye to Eye… at the National Portrait Gallery until February 16.

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly wrap of who’s doing what where in the arts.

“EYE to Eye” is a new summer remix from the National Portrait Gallery’s collection arranged by degree of eye contact of the subject, from turned away with eyes closed to right-back-at-you. Portraits of Natalie Imbruglia, Kev Carmody, Miranda Otto, David Williamson and a marble bust of Peter Garrett feature. NPG, Parkes, until February 16. Entry free.
Opera Australia’s “Carmen”… Sydney Opera House, January 11-March 26. Photo Prudence Upton

JOHN Bell’s Cuban-flavoured production of Bizet’s “Carmen” returns to Sydney as a scorching choice for the summer season, with five singers making their Opera Australia debuts. The femme fatale is played by Italian mezzo-soprano Veronica Simeoni while another Italian, Roberto Aronica plays her hapless lover Don José and Polish bass-baritone Lukasz Golinski plays Escamillo, the macho toreador. Sydney Opera House, January 11-March 26, book at opera.org.au

THE Bundanon Trust, which administers the Arthur and Yvonne Boyd properties on the Shoalhaven River, has announced the 2020 artists-in-residence. The good news is that among them are poet, photographer and ”CityNews” writer Judith Crispin, and senior curator at Canberra Museum & Gallery, Virginia Rigney.

“Brave”… Arc Cinema, NFSA, January 6-17.

THE National Film and Sound Archive’s summer school holidays program  “We can be (Kid) Heroes” kicks off in January with princesses, penguins, aliens and adventurers in movies as varied as “Brave”, “Happy Feet”, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Where the Wild Things Are”. Arc Cinema, NFSA, January 6-17, book at nfsa.gov.au

FOR adults not into sharing games with children, the NFSA has adults-only after-hours events throughout the summer, including “Local Heroes of Gaming” on January 17, where Canberra game creators will share their experiences in the industry. Book at nfsa.gov.au

DOMENIC Mico tells us that the Ginninderry estate will name one of its streets “Blue Folk Lane” after the radical community arts organisation of the same name which he founded at Strathnairn in 1979.

Farewell to CCAS at Gorman House… soon to be located at East Space on the lake.

“AS the decade draws to a close,” Canberra Contemporary Art Space says, “so does our time at Gorman Arts Centre.” As we predicted, they’re looking forward to celebrating the opening of their new home at East Space on the lake, but although they’ve already enjoyed their “last day ever” at Gorman, there’s a date yet to come for the re-opening, so as they’re saying, “stay tuned”.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleFire ban closes parks, reserves and roads
Next articleEverything you need to know about alcohol and hangovers
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply