ACT police can now film in public places

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a new technology roll out, Canberra police will now be able use body worn cameras to record audio and video footage in public spaces.

Since Wednesday (August 28) officers will be able to manually activate their body worn cameras in a public place or with the express permission of an occupant inside private premises.

This expands on earlier technology, which saw body worn cameras automatically activated when a conducted energy weapon was drawn and activated or a firearm was drawn from a police holster.

ACT Policing says there are many benefits of the body worn cameras because its able to produce accurate evidence and it could lead to quicker court outcomes.

Over the next 12 months, more than 480 kits to be rolled out across the police force in Canberra.