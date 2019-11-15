Ageing stars bring life to ‘The Wings’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S been a while since there’s been a Noël Coward play in town, but now, just in time for the silly season, his 50th play, “Waiting in The Wings”, will be seen at both The Q and Canberra REP’s theatre.

The joint production between REP and the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council is directed by Stephen Pike, and promises to bring to the stage the sophisticated wit of Coward and the very relevant story of community living at an older age. Hard to believe, but even Coward grew old.

Coward’s tribute to theatre is set in “The Wings”, a retirement home for actresses, full of former stars.

Jealousies abound, especially between Lotta and another grande dame, who was also married to her former husband. A tragedy brings them to their senses and a new solarium brings out everyone’s good nature.

Pike has left no stone unturned in finding Canberra stars to perform and says the “residents” drawn from REP have, in real-life, a total of 377 years’ experience in theatre, an average of 42 years each. The whole cast has a total of 520 years’ experience in theatre, an average of 35 years each.

After opening on at The Q, Queanbeyan, from November 20-23 as part of its 2019 season, “Waiting in The Wings”, moves to the Canberra REP Theatre, Acton, from November 27 to December 7. Bookings at theq.net.au or 6285 6290 and canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.