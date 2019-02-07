Alleged Fyshwick robber threatens to kill

FIREARMS were produced and there were threats to kill when a 24-year-old allegedly robbed a Fyshwick business on January 7.

The man faced the ACT Magistrate’s Court today (Friday, February 8) on charges including aggravated robbery and reckless threat to kill.

A second man is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court in relation to this matter later this year.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who saw a white Mitsubishi Triton utility in the Fyshwick area on the morning of the robbery.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6349913.