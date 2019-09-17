Animal facility re-opens after virus scare

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Domestic Animal Services (DAS) in Symonston has re-opened after a contagious virus, present in three dogs at the facility, forced it to close earlier this month.

On September 4, three dogs tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined before being treated. All other dogs at the facility have been observed by a veterinarian.

DAS has now returned to normal opening hours but is maintaining strict quarantine processes in certain parts of the facility as a precautionary measure.

DAS says the risk of the coronavirus is always present in the ACT. If someone suspects their dog may have the virus they should call or attend their local vet.

The virus can not be transmitted to humans.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleSchool canteens break healthy food record
Next article‘Cruel’ nets banned in private dams
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply