Animal facility re-opens after virus scare

THE Domestic Animal Services (DAS) in Symonston has re-opened after a contagious virus, present in three dogs at the facility, forced it to close earlier this month.

On September 4, three dogs tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined before being treated. All other dogs at the facility have been observed by a veterinarian.

DAS has now returned to normal opening hours but is maintaining strict quarantine processes in certain parts of the facility as a precautionary measure.

DAS says the risk of the coronavirus is always present in the ACT. If someone suspects their dog may have the virus they should call or attend their local vet.

The virus can not be transmitted to humans.