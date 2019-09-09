Are these three drive-by robberies related?

FOLLOWING a string of aggravated robberies across Canberra over the past three days, police are now questioning if they’re related.

The first robbery saw a man’s phone stolen on Ross Smith Crescent, Scullin, at about 1.30am on Saturday (September 7). Police suspect a black hatchback was used in this incident.

On Sunday, two women in a Holden Astra were seen driving erratically and dangerously in Rivett, at about 3.25pm, before they threatened the owner of a black Volkswagen Golf. They stole the Golf and then both cars sped off towards Rivett shops.

Police have since recovered both the Holden Astra and Volkswagen Golf.

The third robbery was early this morning (September 9) when police received a report that two offenders stole a silver BMW from a unit complex in Turner.

Police seeking CCTV and dash-cam footage of three aggravated robberies.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6436748. 

