Around the galleries

NANCY Sever Gallery is presenting “Syncretism”, an exhibition of recent work by Tim Johnson, who explores in it Buddhism, Symbolist French poets such as Arthur Rimbaud and Gerard De Nerval, blues musicians like Blind Lemon Jefferson and other interests. Johnson’s work is to be found in the National Gallery of Australia, in all state and regional galleries and in major institutional, corporate and private collections in Australia and overseas. “Syncretism” will be at Nancy Sever Gallery, Gorman Arts Centre, 11am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until August 25.

BILK Gallery is hosting “Gardens”, a new exhibition of work by Marian Hosking, who incorporates plant motifs in silver with mother of pearl and reconstituted lapis lazuli, agate and gem beads to create wearable objects. Hosking regularly exhibits in Australia and internationally in Amsterdam, Munich and Asia and in 2007 was recognised as a Living Treasure by Object Gallery in Sydney. Opening and meet the artist at Bilk Gallery, Palmerston Lane, Manuka, 6pm, Friday, August 2. All welcome, then the exhibition continues until August 31.

THIS Saturday, August 3, is M16 Artspace’s open studio day, where visitors can explore spaces, meet artists and drink bubbly from 11am. Artworks will be for sale and there will be live jazz by Tilt Trio. At 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith.

“SIMILAR Lines” Elizabeth Curry and Thomas Wood are exhibiting as part of the Emerging Artist Support Scheme Award. In it, Curry’s intricate, hand-drawn, mandala-style designs are used as a vehicle for generating the motifs to be utilised for her body of metalworks, while Wood, who has worked as a horticulturist, grown plants as a nurseryman and arranged and designed with flowers, uses layering techniques of acrylic colour and a bright palette to give his work an energetic feel. At Belconnen Arts Centre until September 1.

CELEBRATING Family History Month, Mugga-Mugga is hosting Quentin Slade of the Heraldry and Genealogy Society of Canberra for a talk about how an archaeological dig in Googong sparked a family history quest, using early maps of the region to understand how a family came to be. The talk will be followed by a tour of Mugga Cottage, 11am-12.30pm and 12.30pm-2pm, Saturday, August 3. $15 (members and concession $12) Bookings by Friday, August 2, at eventbrite.com.au