Arts / Children’s sanctuary gives kids a place to play

CANBERRA kids can feel safe while enjoying themselves this weekend at the National Multicultural Festival’s “Children’s Sanctuary”.

The sanctuary will be located close to the heart of the festival at Civic Library on Saturday and Canberra Museum and Gallery in Civic Square on Saturday and Sunday, offering children and their families art making, craft, music and dance, as well as bilingual story times and language activities.

Indigenous chef Mark Olive will talk to young chefs about how to use bush foods at Civic Library on Saturday afternoon from 3.10pm.

In partnership with local European language schools, CMAG is also presenting a selection of family friendly bilingual tours in the “EuroVisions” exhibition, which is free over the weekend. Presented in both English and also German, Spanish or Italian, the tours will highlight the work of artists in the exhibition from countries where that language is spoken.

Facilities for children and their families will include a comfortable space for breast-feeding.