Arts / Dogs welcome but not when the fur flies

BILLED as “doggy-friendly”, the American Express Openair Cinemas program has now become a regular fixture on the Canberra calendar.

Dog owners may bring their best furry friends to any screening, but are asked to anticipate films with expected gunfire and explosions.

Luckily, that shouldn’t include opening night on January 9, which this year features the latest iteration of “A Star is Born”, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who also directed the movie.

These are the very newest of films. There’ll also be “Boy Erased”, a drama starring Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Joel Edgerton, “The Children Act,” where Emma Thompson plays a judge tasked with ruling on the case of a sick teenager refusing a blood transfusion on religious principle, and an advanced screening of “The Hate U Give”, a thriller where the character Starr Carter witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend.

There will also be plenty of new family-friendly titles including “Mary Poppins Returns”, “The Grinch”, Disney’s “The Nutcracker” and “Instant Family”.

The 2018 festival of food, fun, flicks and ice-cream, which takes place on the Patrick White Lawns near the National Library of Australia will feature 39 events involving alternative entertainment, live music and DJ performances before the latest feature films hit the big screen.

A variety of seating options are available with a blanket or lounger available for hire as part of any ticket package and premium tickets to the lounge include reserved seating on a bean bag and a glass of wine.

American Express Openair Cinema, Patrick White Lawn (adjacent to the National Library), January 9-February 17, Book at openaircinemas.com.au