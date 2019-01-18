Arts / Drama school gets new name

THE Canberra Academy of Dramatic Art will now be known as Perform Australia.

The new name, CEO Elizabeth Avery Scott says, will reflect the school’s increasing national presence beyond Canberra as a performing arts education provider reaching into NSW and also QLD, where it has several actor training programs running, with partners in other states delivering accredited courses. In 2017, she says, CADA acquired the Australian School of Performing Arts, Film and Television so the change of name united both schools.

Perform Australia’s new logo represents both performance on stage and screen in the form of a camera lens and a theatre and is executed in “red, the colour of passion, and blue, the colour of truth”.

Over the next few days, a new website will go live as perform.edu.au and the academy’s old address, cada.net.au will point web searchers there in future.

Studio headquarters are still located at 11 Whyalla St, Fyshwick, phone 1300 908 905. Email inquiries to hello@perform.edu.au