Arts / Free Rain takes on hit musical

FIVE fairly flat-chested “angels” were to be seen on the stage of The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, this morning (February 28) sashaying to the Cyndi Lauper tune, “Raise You Up”, as Free Rain Theatre unveiled its coming July production of the hit musical, “Kinky Boots”.

In the show the angels are an over-the-top line up of drag queens, ubiquitous in the show, who strut their stuff as the story of Charlie Price unfolds.

Charlie, who inherits his family’s failing show factory, is saved when he meets the outrageously confident transvestite, “Lola”, who shows him the way to success – he turns the business around by producing erotic shoe wear or “kinky boots”, and he gets his girl.

There’s weren’t too many actual kinky boots to be seen this morning but one of the angels, played by the inexplicably-bearded David Santolin, was wearing a shiny patent leather pair accessed from House of Priscilla in Darlinghurst, Sydney.

Associate director and choreographer Michelle Heine, whose work on “42nd Street“ drew the crowds in last year for Free Rain, told “CityNews” it’s a whole new ballgame

“I’m going to have to teach the team how to dance and walk – feminine style, that is,” she said.

“I love the Cyndi Lauper music and I’m playing it in my car as ideas are stewing.”

She’d had just three hours to whip the dancing angels into shape for today’s launch and luckily, was able to dip into the capacious wardrobe of her business “Legs Dance” for the tinsel and glitter on show at The Q this morning.

Happily, Heine knows where to buy more kinky boots.

“I have a supplier in Bangkok with a big lady-boy clientele,” she said.

As for Santolin and his beard, MC Ian McLean was on hand to explain that he was in the last stages of production for another dancing role in “The Full Monty”, and that did require a beard.

Free-Rain Theatre’s, “Kinky Boots,” The Q, July 9-28. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.