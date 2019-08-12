Arts in the City / Songbirds in the spotlight

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Who’s happening where… it’s all in HELEN MUSA’s weekly Arts in the City column.

“WHERE Song Began” is a musical performance by cellist Anthony Albrecht and violinist Simone Slattery inspired by ornithologist Tim Low’s book of the same name. Exploring the Australian origins of songbirds, the program includes music spanning 300 years, enhanced by visual projections and an immersive soundscape. At Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Thursday, August 22. Book at wheresongbegan.com

WINNER of the 2019 Grammy for Best World Music Album, the Soweto Gospel Choir brings its “Freedom” tour to Llewellyn Hall. Full of vibrant costumes and uplifting songs, it’s on Friday, August 23. Book at ticketek.com.au

ILBIJERRI Theatre brings multi-talented performer Ghenoa Gela to the Bicentennial Hall, Queanbeyan, in “My Urrwai”. Billed as a reflection on cultural and familial inheritance. Friday, August 23, 10.30am and 8pm. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

WODEN Valley Youth Choir stages its 50th anniversary concert at Llewellyn Hall, Saturday, August 24. It’s the first major recital under artistic director Olivia Swift, with choir alumni Lainie Hart and Kylie Higgins performing as guest soloists. It includes a bracket by the alumni choir under the batons of founding director Don Whitbread and his successor, Alpha Gregory. Book at ticketek.com.au

“SUMMERS in Nohant” sees pianist Kotaro Nagano perform for the Friends of Chopin Australia in a program of romantic music based around pieces Chopin composed at the country estate of his lover, novelist George Sand. All Saints Church, Ainslie, August 24. Book at friendsofchopin.org.au

“LEGALLY Blonde the Musical” is back, this time in the hands of director Jim McMullen and the Canberra Philharmonic Society. Erindale Theatre, August 22-September 7. Book at ​philo.org.au/tickets/

THE National Library’s exhibition, “Story Time: Australian Children’s Literature”, looks at the works of Australian authors and illustrators such as Bronwyn Bancroft, Mem Fox, May Gibbs, Bob Graham, Emily Rodda, Ivan Southall, Shaun Tan and Ethel Turner. August 22-February 9.

THE Piano Division of the National Eisteddfod is at Ainslie Arts Centre, August 22-25, covering contemporary, classical, improvisation and chamber music and period compositions. Book at nationaleisteddfod.org.au

SOPRANO Lisa Cannizzaro, baritone Jeremy Tatchell and pianist Elena Nikulina at Art Song Canberra’s next concert, Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, August 18. Book at trybooking.com or tickets by cash at the door.

LUMINESCENCE Chamber Singers present “Open Book” at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6pm, August 18. Book at ​eventbrite.com.au​.

THE Street Theatre continues its tradition of celebrating jazz each winter with Spirograph Studies on August 16 and Gai Bryant with “Caribe Havana Return Por Favor” on August 25. Book at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.