Arts in the City / The humour of humanity

Who’s doing what where in Canberra arts this week. Arts editor HELEN MUSA has it here.

LIMBO Theatre joins Honest Puck Theatre in a co-production of “The Good Doctor” based on a series of short stories by Anton Chekhov and adapted by the late Neil Simon. Directed by James Scott, the stories are narrated by an unnamed author much like Chekhov, who is suffering from writer’s block. Perform Australia Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, August 28-31. Book at stagecenta.com

HIT Productions, fronted by the now-familiar team of director Denny Lawrence and performer Mandi Lodge, brings “My Brilliant Divorce” to Queanbeyan. It’s a funny, heartfelt story about Angela, who is trying to take charge after a divorce from her lying, cheating husband. At the Q, September 4-7. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

CANBERRA classical guitar virtuoso Minh Le Hoan will launch his national tour in Braidwood. Recitals will encompass baroque to modern composers. Braidwood Uniting Church, from 2pm, Sunday, August 25. Tickets at the door, cash only.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra brings music to schoolchildren throughout August in its “Music in My School” performance days for primary schools across the region. During the “Time Traveller” program, pupils discover what life was like at key periods in music history, while those in the “Storyteller” program will use music to co-create and perform narratives with CSO musicians.

LOCAL singer-songwriter Katie de Veau, who won the Australian Gospel Music Award for best music in 2002, will be guest soloist, performing alongside choirs and singing groups at the sixth annual Hymnfest, Mosaic Baptist Church, at 18 Dallachy Street, Page, from 2.30pm, Saturday, August 31. Free community event.

PLEASING to note that that the Morrison Government has announced $20.81 million to support about 80 Indigenous art centres, as well as a number of art fairs, service organisations and regional hubs, providing new opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, most living in remote communities.

PHOENIX Trio – Lina Andonovska, Alexina Hawkins and Harold Gretton, all of them ANU School of Music graduates – perform a house concert featuring the world premiere of “Sun-Opener” by Melbourne composer Sam Smith. 17 Astelia Place, Rivett, 2pm, Sunday, August 25. Book at phoenixtrio.com

CANBERRA artist Sukhvinder Saggu has won second prize in an experimental-art competition run by “International Art Magazine” earlier this year and has featured in the August edition of “American Art Collector” for his abstract painting “Push and Pull.”