Arts in the City / Vince makes a rare Royal appearance

AS part of a sophisticated new line-up at the Royal Hotel, Queanbeyan, leading contemporary jazz vocalist, composer and trumpeter, Vince Jones, is making a rare appearance in the new upstairs performance room at the hotel on Friday, February 8. Book at oztix.com.au

“GET practising your English rep accent,” advises director Kirsty Budding, who is staging her own adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” in Canberra, with performance and audition dates to be announced soon. Expressions of interest to buddingtheatre.com

“VINCENT van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing” is a documentary directed by Australian director, David Bickerstaff. The film travels through Europe to the locations where Van Gogh worked and behind the scenes at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum. In cinemas from Thursday, February 7.

RICHARD Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir in an “ethereal and otherworldly” celebration of JS Bach and Arvo Pärt, with a little Sculthorpe and Grigorjeva to complete the impression. At Llewellyn Hall, Friday, February 8. Book at aco.com.au or 1800 444444.

CANBERRA Wind Symphony presents “The Romance of the Flute & Piano”, celebrating favourite works from the Romantic era and beyond, with Sarah Nielsen playing flute and Emily Leong on piano. At Wesley Music Centre, 2pm, Sunday, February 3. Book at eventbrite.com.au

DIRECTOR of the Canberra Bach Ensemble Andrew Koll tells us that the group has accepted an invitation to perform during June 2020 at the Leipzig Bach Festival in the University Church of St Paul, where Bach premiered some of his compositions. The theme of the festival, which will bring together Bach ensembles from all corners of the world, is “Bach – We Are Family” and Canberra’s is the only Australian group to be involved.

SILVER Treads Seniors Tap Dancing group meet on Wednesday afternoons in Belconnen in school terms for fun, fitness and friendship, with classes for beginners through to the more experienced tapper. Inquiries to 0432 062379 or janetteos6@hotmail.com

SHORT+SWEET theatre festival will be back in Canberra this year after a glitch in 2018. As part of its tenth anniversary in Canberra, director Trevar Chilver is planning an “All Stars” program, bringing together writers and directors who have won an award at any Short+Sweet festival in the ACT. Proposals and new scripts should be directed to trevar@shortandsweet.org