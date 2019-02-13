Arts / Prokofiev’s family favourite comes to town

THE Canberra Sinfonia is starting its 2019 concert season with Prokofiev’s beloved “Peter and the Wolf”, playing both in Canberra and Goulburn.

Beloved of children and adults alike, it has served for generations as a palatable lesson on the parts of an orchestra. Prokofiev uses instruments to represent animals — the bird is the flute, the duck, oboe, the cat clarinet, the wolf, French horn, the grandfather bassoon, the hunters timpani and Peter strings.

“Peter and the Wolf”, Op. 67, is a “symphonic fairy tale for children”, which tells the story of Peter, a young boy who ignores his grandfather’s advice and ventures beyond the safe enclosure of his back garden. Outside he encounters a variety of animals, actor Charles Hudson will narrate, as he did for The National Capital Orchestra last year and Leonard Weiss, now artistic director of the ensemble, will conduct again too.

The Canberra Sinfonia, a joint venture with the Wesley Music Centre, aims to bring chamber music to Canberra and the surrounding regions by also partnering with the Hume Conservatorium (formerly Goulburn Regional Conservatorium) to perform this year in both Canberra and Goulburn.

The perfect introduction to musical storytelling for young children, it is also a timeless favourite for seasoned classical music lovers, and provides the perfect opportunity for cross—generational family groups to attend.

Canberra Sinfonia performs “Peter and the Wolf”, St John’s Church Hall, 45 Constitution Avenue, Reid, 2pm and 3.30pm, Saturday, February 16; and Trinity Catholic College hall, corner of Clinton Street and College Street, Goulburn, 2pm, Sunday, February 17, family discounts available. Bookings to canberrasinfonia.com or tickets at the door.