Arts / Rogers joins Canberra Youth Theatre

THEATRE director, actor and producer Luke Rogers has been announced as the new artistic director of Canberra Youth Theatre.

He replaces former CEO and director Katie Cawthorne, who together with co-CEO, Alicia Wyatt, led the company for four years.

Company chair Karen Vickery describes him as “an exciting talent”, saying she’s thrilled the theatre attracted him to Canberra.

Rogers is a graduate in acting from Theatre Nepean and in directing from NIDA. He’s the artistic director of “Stories like These”, has directed at Griffin Theatre Company, Darlinghurst Theatre Company, and Australian Theatre for Young People, the Seymour Centre, Old Fitzroy Theatre, Kings Cross Theatre, NIDA, and the New Theatre, where he was also manager from 2007 to 2012.

A seasoned theatre director, he was the creator and artistic director of “The Spare Room” and his production of “The Last Five Years” was nominated for “best production of a musical” at the Sydney Theatre Awards.

He has also worked with the Academy of Film Theatre & Television, AIM Dramatic Arts, Sydney Theatre School, Federation University and CQUniversity.

Rogers, declaring himself “honoured and thrilled to be coming to Canberra”, says: “I want to help build upon the legacy of Canberra Youth Theatre as a theatre company that puts young people centre stage, challenges its audiences to see the world from a different perspective, and supports the development of emerging artists so they can create the change they want to see in the world.”

He will take up his post at the end of January and news of an appointment to the position of manage is expected soon.