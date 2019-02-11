Bike chief calls for ‘respect’ from motorists

PEDAL Power ACT CEO Ian Ross has expressed disappointment at reports of impatient drivers abusing police at the scene of a fatal collision between a NZ cyclist and a truck at the weekend on the Federal Highway near Sutton.

In expressing condolences to the family and friends of the rider, Ross says: “We all need to show some patience and respect for each other.

“The crash occurred on a road that is commonly used by Canberra riders. It is deeply felt as we know it could have been any one of us on that road on Saturday.

“Shockingly, over the past 18 months four people have lost their lives cycling on local roads – this is totally unacceptable. Pedal Power continues to call for action to improve road safety for cyclists in the ACT region, including improved road signage, wider road shoulders and a mass education campaign about the minimum-distance passing law.

Pedal Power has developed educational material with funding from an ACT Road Safety grant and, in collaboration with the police, will launch it at the Big Canberra Bike Ride on Sunday, March 3.