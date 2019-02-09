Truck driver charged after cyclist death

A TRUCK driver has been charged following the death of a cyclist on the NSW/ACT border this morning (February 9).

Emergency services were called to the Federal Highway at Sutton about 8.15am after a cyclist was hit by a truck.

The 49-year-old NZ national died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man, wasn’t injured but was taken to Queanbeyan Hospital for mandatory testing.

Following inquiries by the Lake Illawarra Crash Investigation Unit, the man was arrested and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning death.

The Glendenning man was given bail to appear at Queanbeyan Local Court on Monday, March 25.